SEDD begins to authorise permission to conduct business in mobile cars

His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his direct interest and generous guidance about the economic status in Sharjah.

Al Suwaidi added that the department is a true mirror that reflects the transformation of the emirate's economy into a diversified knowledge-based economy capable of achieving sustainability. This reflects positively on the emirate's commercial activities, which are witnessing a strong demand for the economic and investment environment.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the activity of selling food in mobile cars includes a number of health and administrative conditions that contribute to providing the best and best food, in addition to a number of features and incentives that support the owners of projects and develop the commercial and economic movement.