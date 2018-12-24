SCCI signs a memorandum of cooperation with the SCLD

Under the memorandum, the two sides agreed that the center will assess and diagnose children with learning difficulties at the chamber’s nursery in terms of their educational, behavioural, social, and linguistic skills. The center will then offer the necessary support to help with those learning challenges.

The memorandum was signed by both HE Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS); and HE Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI. The signing ceremony was held at the SCCI’s headquarters, in the presence of HE Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI; and Hanadi Obeid Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties.

Her Excellency Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), stressed that the center is keen to cooperate with the nurseries of various institutions in the emirate, in order to provide care for all children with learning difficulties who have parents that are employed at these institutions. She praised the Sharjah Chamber’s initiative to cooperate with the center in educating and caring for children that face educational challenges at its nursery.

HE Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, stated that the cooperation with the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties comes as part of the chamber’s commitment to offer the best level of care and support to the children of its employees, and to provide them with the knowledge and skills that suits their abilities and needs through the best programs and curricula.

Hanadi Obeid Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties, stated that the center will issue official reports for cases that have been diagnosed with learning difficulties at the chamber’s nursery, as well as supervise the teaching of children with learning difficulties, in addition to evaluating the teaching curricula that enable children with learning challenges to better integrate into the nursery.

Al Suwaidi added that the center will also offer training services in the field of learning difficulties to the staff employed at the chamber’s nursery, in addition to nominating certain staff who are specialized in this field and preparing them to work for the chamber in accordance to its needs, and offering early intervention services for those with learning difficulties among the nursery’s children.

The center will also provide counselling services to the chamber’s nursery, as well as prepare and implement family and support programs that are needed to prepare and educate the children that face learning difficulties, which is achieved through workshops intended for the parents of the nursery’s children.

For its part of the memorandum, the chamber will approve the diagnostic reports, as well as approve and implement the educational and therapeutic plans issued by the center for the nursery, in addition to facilitating the work of the center’s early intervention team, which is comprised of specialists. The chamber will also cooperate with the center to implement programs and activities as a key partner, as well as support its campaigns through the social media platforms and official channels of the chamber.

The chamber launched the “My Little Room Nursery School” at its headquarters in 2013, in coordination with the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and the Sharjah Education Council, to educate and supervise the employees’ children during working hours. The school was launched in accordance with the best international standards in order to help create a stimulating and educational environment for children.