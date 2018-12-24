SEDD achieves competitiveness through viewing best practices in 2018

His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stated that the Department seeks continuously to develop and improve the performance and service according to the highest standards in accordance with the leadership approach in excellence and innovation in all fields.

In addition, Sultan Abdullah stressed that the exchange of visits comes within the framework of SEDD’s keenness to strengthen the various cooperation relations and accelerate the development processes as well as the mutual work system. All of this is carried out in order to find outputs that serve all parties thus to improve the level of service provided to investors, which goes in line with the country’s trend to towards building a strong and solid economy characterized by knowledge and sustainability and enhance the competitiveness of UAE at the global level.

From her side, Hanadi Al Muhairi, Director of Strategic Planning and performance Department, confirmed that the management is preparing a report on the benefit of visits to these departments and bodies, which falls within the standard comparison plan and how to implement it in line with the Department’s strategy. Besides, the results are checked up regularly and measured compared with the goals set in advance, in addition to enabling the Department through the provision of best practices.

She added that the Department carried out 35 visits during 2018. As a result, SEDD benefited from 71 experiences from such visits, equivalent to 90% of the benchmark outputs, between knowledge acquisition and improvement, as well as a project in system development and customer service using modern technological systems. The visits included going to Sharjah Asset Management Holding, which aimed to reviewing the latest systems adopted at business indicators. In addition, it aimed to looking at the experience gained from this visit, which was to merge the entity’s data into the emirate's indicators issued by the department in the Business License booklet.

It is worth mentioning that the Department visited Lloyd's Register International in Dubai, which aims to learn how to implement ISO 9001: 2015 and explain the differences and requirements. The visit resulted in the promotion of ISO 9001: 2015 to 9001: 2018.