11-day winter sale begins at Expo Centre Sharjah; up to 70% off

Billed as one of the largest such events offering the biggest bargains for the holiday season, the 11-day Winter Clearance Sale 2018 got off to an impressive start at Expo Centre Sharjah on December 19. It will continue until December 29.

“With Christmas and New Year fast approaching and retailers clearing their year-end inventory, there is no better time for shoppers to take advantage of huge discounts on offer on popular brands of fashion, electronics, home appliances and home furnishing for more than 10 days. Based on the huge success of the launch edition of the sale year, we are anticipating high footfall this time too,” said Mr. Jacob Varghese, the organiser of the exhibition.

Winter Clearance Sale 2018 is featuring more than 100 leading retailers and brands offering up to 70% discounts on an extensive range of products.

The presence of major retailers like Bosch, Baby Shop, Grand Stores, Pan Emirates, Skechers, Nine West, Aldo etc ensure that all the popular brands in the country are available at a single place and shoppers can scout for the best prices from thousands of offers.

Some of the other participants include Xpressions, Smart Baby, Skechers, Aeropostale, Adams Kids, Cath Kidston, PAN Home Furnishings, Garage, Hush Puppies, Austin Reed, Birkenstock, Glasstock, Marinex, among others.

Given the impressive turnout of visitors on the opening day of the event despite it being a working day, exhibitors taking part in the sale are optimistic about quality footfall given that retail sales is on the surge in the country.

According to a latest study, retail sales across Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are set to increase by more than US$24 billion over the next five years, with the UAE expected to lead this trend with an estimated growth rate of 16 per cent.

Shoppers are not only pampered with the best deals in the country, but the event also offers a chance to enjoy several activities, making it the ultimate shopping, dining, leisure and entertainment destination this season.

Doors open from 11 am to 11 pm until December 29, 2018. Entry fee is Dhs 5.