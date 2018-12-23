SCCI concludes its EFQM accredited training courses for 2018

The program was attended by more than 40 trainees from various government institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The program, which included 4 training courses presented by Emirati trainers accredited by EFQM during the past year, was organised by the chamber as part of its role as an accredited regional centre for the training programs of the European Foundation of Quality Management (EFQM).

His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI, stressed the importance of these accredited courses from the European Foundation of Quality Management in promoting the awareness and training of institutions and individuals on the standards of institutional excellence, which in turn enhances institutional productivity.

Amin pointed out that the chamber, which is represented by the Sharjah Economic Excellence Network Award, will increase the number of accredited training courses in 2019, and will look forward to attracting participants to take part in the “Certified Internal Assessor Training Course,” in order to prepare them to become judges for the award during the next few years, in addition to targeting private sector enterprises and individuals that are interested in joining the training program next year.

Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of ShjSEEN, stated that the training program, which was hosted by the chamber at its headquarters, aimed to enhance the ability of participants in assessing the aspects of excellence and the opportunities for improvement in establishments, in accordance to quality management criteria. She added that it also focused on developing their ability to draft internal reports on the quality of the establishment, as well as draft nomination documents.

Al Hajri remarked that the program focused on improving the participants’ knowledge and understanding of excellence criteria and award management, in accordance to the radar methodology. She further stated that it also reviewed how to conduct an internal assessment and provide valuable analysis for establishments.

The General Coordinator of the award pointed out that the training program aims to serve the business community by helping to develop its performance and enhance the competitive environment in Sharjah, which is achieved by promoting the excellence program and fostering a culture of institutional excellence among public and private sector establishments in the Emirate, as well as applying the highest criteria for quality management and excellence, encouraging the application of the best scientific practices for developing human resources, and encouraging innovation and creativity in the workplace.

The chamber is keen to prepare and execute programs and courses that suit the needs and the employee resources of establishments, which would qualify them to participate in the ShjSEEN Award that the SCCI launched in order to honour the achievements and efficiency of businesses in Sharjah and the GCC countries.

The training program, which was intended for Emirati citizens working in the public and private sectors, included a number of main themes, such as introducing the EFQM, its principles and criteria, its internal assessment tools and the way to choose and apply the appropriate ones.

Sharjah Economic Excellence Network Award aims to promote corporate governance, encourage the adoption of quality standards and business ethics, develop the responsibility of private sector enterprises towards society, and enhance the role of economic institutions in promoting sustainable development by providing facilities and launching new projects and initiatives.