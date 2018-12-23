Pearl Initiative rolls out Governance in Philanthropy Programme in Kuwait

The workshop was delivered as part of the Pearl Initiative’s Governance in the Philanthropic and Non-Profit Ecosystem programme, designed to promote improved standards of governance in the region’s philanthropic and non-profit organisations while also seeking to raise awareness around the value of institutional philanthropy.

Convening executives responsible for developing and executing corporate philanthropy and social responsibility programmes from leading organisations in Kuwait, the workshop highlighted the value of effective planning and monitoring and evaluation, as key elements of governance that enhance the effectiveness of giving in the region.

The event was organised by the Pearl Initiative in collaboration with en.v, a Kuwait-based organisation dedicated to fostering social development and civic engagement in the region.

Facilitated by leading experts, Lisa Philp, Senior Advisor at the Foundation Center, USA and Siham Nuseibeh, External Relations Officer at UN Population Fund in Switzerland, the aim of the workshop was to educate its participants about how they can ensure, and even enhance, the effectiveness of their philanthropic and social programmes by focusing on results, rather than activities.

Over the past year, the Pearl Initiative has conducted a survey incorporating a series of interviews and focus group discussions in the Gulf Region. The survey revealed that while philanthropic organisations and donors in the region are taking positive measures to enhance their governance practices, especially with regards to transparency and impact evaluation, there is still a need for them to introduce defined systems and standards to monitor the results of their efforts and measure impact.

An entire section in the Pearl Initiative’s report, launched this April, highlights these findings.

This workshop was the first in a series of events that will be held by the Pearl Initiative across the Gulf Region in collaboration with its regional partners to incentivise the implementation of better governance practices in the philanthropic sector.

Yasmine Omari, Head of Programmes at the Pearl Initiative said: “Through interactive sessions and case studies, our expert facilitators highlighted best practice governance principles in programme design, and monitoring and evaluation, giving participants the tools to apply such practices across their respective organisations.”

Eleanor Burton, Training Manager at en.v, said: “Corporate social responsibility is an effort to drive the long-term growth and sustainability of companies. It’s a shift in mindset from focusing on short term financial results to having a more long-term view of both financial and social results and their impact a decade from now.”