Issa Ataya: Renting more than 80% of Zero 6 Mall in Sharjah within 6 months

  • Sunday 23, December 2018 in 1:55 PM
Sharjah24: Issa Ataya, Alef Group, Managing Director, said in a statement to “Sharjah 24” that the Zero 6 mall has been growing continuously since its launch six months ago in the number of shops or visitors, added that “Zero 6” is our first retail and entertainment project, of its type in the Emirate of Sharjah, offering its customers the latest brands and innovative entertainment options, including 15 international brands for the first time in Sharjah.
Ataya pointed to the number of visitors to reach about 10 thousand on weekdays, up to 13 thousand on holidays, stressing that "Zero 6" is a qualitative addition to the retail sector in the Emirate of Sharjah, located in Juraina 2, which is to the east of the city close to the Sharjah University City Campus. 
 
The centre is a two-storey building with a built-up area of 37,000 square metres and a gross leasable area of 16,000 sq metres. Some 3,000 sq metres of this has been allocated to a new, eight-screen Imax cinema the biggest in the UAE.