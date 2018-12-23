Issa Ataya: Renting more than 80% of Zero 6 Mall in Sharjah within 6 months

Ataya pointed to the number of visitors to reach about 10 thousand on weekdays, up to 13 thousand on holidays, stressing that "Zero 6" is a qualitative addition to the retail sector in the Emirate of Sharjah, located in Juraina 2, which is to the east of the city close to the Sharjah University City Campus.

The centre is a two-storey building with a built-up area of 37,000 square metres and a gross leasable area of 16,000 sq metres. Some 3,000 sq metres of this has been allocated to a new, eight-screen Imax cinema the biggest in the UAE.