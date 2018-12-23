China, US to work together for better ties: Chinese ambassador

Cui made the comments in an exclusive interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN) in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Speaking of the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, Cui said it was frank and that the two sides will join hands for more cooperation and a better relationship.

"I was very fortunate to be present at that dinner in Buenos Aires. I think it was a very warm dinner and the discussion was frank of course but also friendly. They reached important agreement between them. So I don't think this is a cooling period. I would rather see it as a warming-up period - warming up for more work, more cooperation and coordination between the two sides, warming up for a better relationship. We are committed to doing this with the American side," said Cui.

Cui added the two sides will work together to reach a mutually-beneficial outcome on the trade issue.

"At present, we have to work together on the economic and trade issue. Hopefully we'll produce a mutually-acceptable, mutually-beneficial outcome. And that will certainly help us to address issues in other areas," said Cui.