China sees stable growth of foreign investment in Jan-Nov period

There are 54,703 foreign invested companies newly established in China during January to November 2018, up 77.5 percent year-on-year. And the inward foreign investment reached 121.26 billion U.S. dollars, up 1.1 percent year-on-year, according to the official of the Ministry of Commerce.

"Although the global foreign direct investment (FDI) remains sluggish and the competition on attracting foreign investment becomes more and more fierce, China went against the trend and realized stable performance with good momentum for growth, and initially realized the goal of encouraging the stable growth of foreign investment," said Tang Wenhong, Director General of the Department of Foreign Investment Administration of the Ministry of Commerce.

The Ministry of Commerce will step up efforts to reduce restrictions on market access and guarantee that the standard of investment of both domestic invested enterprises and foreign invested enterprises is the same in the fields that are not in the negative list. The ministry will promote the formulation of national economic development policy documents on high quality growth and further optimize the investment environment.