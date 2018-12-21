UAE takes part in Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism meeting in Alexandria

The UAE delegation was headed by Mohammed Khamis Al Muhairi, Advisor to the Minister of Economy for Tourism Affairs. Al Muhairi stressed that participation in the meeting reflects the UAE's keenness on joint Arab action in the field of tourism and to further develop cooperation to enhance the role of the tourism sector in providing the economies of the Arab region with new sources of diversity, competitiveness and sustainable growth.

He highlighted that the UAE future policies and strategies attaches great importance to the tourism development, in the light of its continuous endeavours to make the country one of the best sustainable tourism destinations regionally and globally.

One of the most important items discussed at the meeting was the invitation of ministries and tourism authorities and relevant organisation and associations in the Arab countries to submit proposals and initiatives on their participation in Expo 2020 Dubai as a leading global platform that could further enhance the tourism components in the Arab countries and support the tourism process in the region.

The meeting touched on the ongoing efforts in the development of the Arab Strategy for Tourism, with Prince Sultan bin Salman, Chairman of the National Commission for Tourism and National Heritage in Saudi Arabia, commending the role played by the UAE in this field and lauding the cooperation between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in developing this strategy.

The session also discussed 13 topics relating to land, maritime and air transport including the preparation for the joint meeting between ministers of tourism and culture in the region which aims to build effective partnerships among Arab countries in the field of cultural tourism.

The heads of delegations also reviewed the latest tourism data and statistics with the aim of reinforcing the Arab Tourism and Sustainable Development Strategy 2030 in the field of tourism within the region and enhancing the quality of services provided by travel and tourism agencies.

In addition, the meeting also included discussions regarding the host country for 2nd Arab Forum on Tourism Statistics which will take place in 2019.