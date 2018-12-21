UAE to deposit US$3 billion in State Bank of Pakistan

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development said, in a statement Friday, that it will deposit the said amount in the coming days to enhance liquidity and monetary reserves of foreign currency at the Bank.

Pakistan is one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates. The country's support for Pakistan's fiscal policy is based on the historical ties between the two peoples and the two friendly countries and the desire to further develop the bilateral cooperation in all fields.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has financed eight development projects in Pakistan with a total value of AED1.5 billion, including AED931 million in grants. The funds covered projects in sectors such as energy, health, education and roads.