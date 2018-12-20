Sharjah Holding’s Board of Directors discusses development plans for 2019

The Board reviewed the latest developments in terms of the company's projects and the most important achievements of 2018. They also discussed important plans and strategies that will be implemented in 2019.

His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Board of Directors, greeted the other attendees warmly before acknowledging Sharjah Holding's outstanding performance.

Sharjah Holding’s Board of Directors is comprised of Vice Chairman Ali Al Abdullah, Eng. Khalid bin Butti, Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Hawazen Esber and Ahmed Al Shami. The meeting was attended by Walid Al Hashimi, Chief Executive Officer at Sharjah Holding, and Malek Alkhashashneh, Board Secretary.

His Excellency said, “In keeping with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Holding aims to launch and implement projects that contribute to the Emirate’s economic growth and improve the population’s standard of living and well-being. As an organisation, our goal is to enhance quality of life in accordance with our citizens’ family values.”

During the meeting, the Board discussed the latest developments related to the company's main projects, which include City Centre Al Zahia and Matajer neighbourhood retail centres. The Board reviewed financial statements and discussed the most significant financial indicators from the first three quarters of this year.

The attendees also discussed the recommendations of the Finance and Administration Committee and features of the company's business plan and strategy for 2019.

Matajer Al Musalla is under construction with a projected completion date at the end of 2019, and Matajer Al Seyouh and Matajer Al Rahmaniyah the design stage has been completed. The launch of these branches is part of Sharjah Holding's commitment to developing communities that deliver both value and the highest standards of living.

The Board was briefed on Al Zahia, Sharjah’s premier lifestyle destination, and on developments related to neighbourhoods and facilities that are under construction. They also received updates about expected delivery dates for homes.