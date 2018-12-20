UAE, Hungary discuss economic relations

During his meeting with UAE Ambassador to Hungary Abdul Hamid Kazim Al Mulla at the ministry's headquarters in Budapest, the Hungarian official commended the progress being witnessed by the UAE and the remarkable achievements it has accomplished in a short period of time.

The UAE Ambassador said that Hungary is one of the UAE's most important partners in the region, noting that the UAE is keen to promote and develop these relations and open wider horizons for cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The meeting also touched on means of enhancing bilateral relations between the UAE and Hungary, especially in the field of economy and finance.