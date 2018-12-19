Asian markets mixed ahead of Fed, oil struggles to recover

Oil prices also edged up but were struggling to make a dent in the steep losses sustained Tuesday as traders fret over a global supply glut, higher production and the outlook for demand.

With the US economy still healthy, the Fed's board has been steadily lifting borrowing costs for the past couple of years as it treads a fine line between maintaining growth and keeping inflation in check.

However, its last meeting of 2018 has taken on major significance as the sell-off in equities this year, signs of slowing across the planet including the US and a series of other negative factors including the China trade row put pressure on the bank to pause.