Twitter tumbles on concerns about hacking activity

Twitter said in a blog that it discovered suspicious traffic to a customer-support forum while investigating a security bug that exposed data, including users' phone country codes and details on locked accounts. It said the bug was fixed Nov. 16.

"While we cannot confirm intent or attribution for certain, it is possible that some of these IP addresses may have ties to state-sponsored actors," the blog said.

"We continue to err on the side of full transparency in this area and have updated law enforcement on our findings," it said.

A company spokesman declined to elaborate as Twitter shares posted their biggest drop in more than two months.

The Chinese government consistently denies any involvement in hacking or other forms of internet attacks and says that it is dedicated to cracking down on such behavior.