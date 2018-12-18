France to push ahead with digital tax starting January 1

France has been driving hard for a new so-called "GAFA tax" named after Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon to ensure the global giants pay a fair share of taxes on their massive business operations in Europe.

"The tax will be introduced no matter what on January 1 and it will be for the whole of 2019, for an amount that we estimate at 500 million euros ($570 million)," Le Maire told a press conference in Paris.

In addition to taxing direct sales, France will also require the companies to pay a levy on "advertising revenues, websites and the resale of private data," he said, after a meeting with Russia's economic development minister Maxim Oreshkin.

Under EU law, American technology titans such as Google and Facebook can choose to report their income in any member state, prompting them to pick low-tax nations like Ireland, the Netherlands or Luxembourg.

Such firms, on average, pay a nine-percent levy, compared to 23 percent for other businesses, according to Margrethe Vestager, the EU competition commissioner.

The low tax rates have caused anger among voters in many European countries, but the 28-member bloc is divided on how to tackle the issue.

Ireland, which hosts the European headquarters of several US tech giants, leads a small group of otherwise mostly Nordic countries that argue a new tax could lead to reprisals against European companies and stoke anger in the US.

But Paris argues the measure would be a vote-winning accomplishment for mainstream EU politicians before the European Parliament elections next May, in which anti-Brussels populists could do well.

Any tax changes must be approved unanimously by member states.