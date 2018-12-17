ESMA promotes Emirates Quality Mark, national halal system in Singapore

The UAE systems, are important to business and manufacturers, so the ESMA technical team has explained to a high-level delegation of government officials and Singaporean businessmen, its ability to facilitate production and trade in the UAE, Middle East and North Africa.

Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director-General of ESMA, confirmed that the promotion of the UAE's halal system globally and the quality mark will enhance opportunities for cooperation and economic partnership between the UAE and the rest of the world.

He confirmed that the UAE and Singapore have excellent economic and trade cooperation with the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries expected to reach AED59 billion.

This cooperation is also an ideal opportunity to promote and develop economic relations between the two countries, especially in fields of trade, industry and investment, he added.

ESMA has received an invitation from Dr. Mohammed Omar Al-Faqih, Ambassador of the UAE to Singapore, to participate in an introductory workshop for Singaporean officials and businessmen, which has been organised by the UAE-Singapore Business Council.

A comprehensive presentation was made on the national halal system and the Emirates Quality Mark, by Dr. Yousef Al Saadi, Director of Technical Legislation Department at Specifications and Yousef Al Marzouqi, Head of Consumer and Chemical Products.