Maria Trading chooses ASIO for expansions in the medical equipment sector

Welcoming Mr Al-Saadi’s strategic decision for the significant investment in six plots, Ahmed Juma Al Musharrekh, Director Commercial at Sharjah Asset Management comments: “We are delighted with Mr Al-Saadi’s choice to invest in ASIO and welcome him to the future of industrial growth in the UAE.”

Al Musharrekh adds, “ASIO’s world-class infrastructure coupled with the services provided to ease the business offers a competitive advantage that appeals to investors who desire to operate with a base in the UAE, enabling them to grow on a global scale.

Moreover, to enjoy a distinct industrial business environment within an existing integrated infrastructure that serves and facilitates the investors and businesses in an integrated manner. Furthermore, firms based in ASIO can conveniently import and export goods and materials via land, sea and air links, effortlessly, which will allow seamless operations of Maria Trading (Middle East) & Maria Medical Technology (Ireland) and their clients.”

On his part, Mr Hassanein Al-Saadi says, “We are grateful to be part of ASIO’s success story. We are investing in ASIO to build and grow our business by taking advantage of its services and strategic location. Our business is growing very fast, and we plan to further invest in ASIO as part of our expansion.”

Al-Saadi appreciated the planning of ASIO and the effort of its management to offer more than just a typical industrial park. He admired the green spaces available for natural breathing, and the mosque built next to the park.

Al Saja’a Industrial Oasis represents an enhanced concept in industrial parks. Investors in ASIO will benefit from world-class infrastructure including a superior road system, an integrated firefighting network, on-street paved parking areas, plot service connections, gas, LED street lighting and generous parkland and amenity areas. Stretched over an area of 14 million-square-feet, ASIO comprised of 353 plots that allocated for light and medium industrial, mixed-use and retail purposes.

Moreover, investors are exempt from paying service charges and can finance their investment in ASIO through a 0% interest payment plan.

Sharjah Asset Management (SAM), the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, launched ASIO in October 2015, in line with the emirate’s vision to create a strong and diversified economy; to further boost the competitiveness and prosperity of the emirate.