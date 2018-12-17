Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on US Fed meeting

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.18 percent or 39.06 points at 21,413.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.17 percent or 2.63 points at 1,594.79.

The two-day US Fed meeting that ends on Wednesday is "the most important event this week" and investors are watching for the pace of rate hikes in 2019, Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex, said in a commentary.

"Falls in US shares (last week) are said to be caused by weak economic data in China and Europe, but these are not new factors," he said, adding that current market sentiment is vulnerable to "even the slightest worries given the prevailing uncertainty".

In Tokyo, SoftBank's initial public offering on Wednesday will also likely have an impact on the market, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 113.36 yen in early Asian trade against 113.29 yen in New York late Friday.