Growth worries, Brexit fog send global stocks lower

Signs of easing tensions had helped propel equities higher earlier this week, with both China and the United States seeming to give key concessions, fueling hopes they can eventually resolve their differences.

But data showing that the trade war is already having an impact on China consumer spending grew at its slowest pace in 15 years and factories eased up in November prompted equities investors there to take their gains off the table.

Rosier US retail and industrial data could not assuage fears that growth and the trade spat with Beijing will drag on sentiment.

In New York, a sell-off extended recent losses and drove all three major indices into correction a 10 percent fall from recent peaks in October.