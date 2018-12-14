UAE participates in 21st ‘Customs Procedures’ meeting in Cairo

Majed Al Suwaidi, Head of Policies and Procedures Department at the Federal Customs Authority, represented the UAE delegation.

The two-day meeting, discussed a set of important issues, foremost of which was a draft about unified Arab Customs Procedures.

The meeting also discussed a proposal submitted by the Kingdom of Morocco on the exchange of experience among Arab countries in the field of free zone management in the light of the recommendation referred by the meeting of Directors-General of Customs in order to benefit from the proposals contained in the Moroccan paper.