UAE participates in 21st ‘Customs Procedures’ meeting in Cairo

  • Friday 14, December 2018 in 8:40 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The UAE participated in the 21st meeting of the Customs Committee on Procedures and Information affiliated with the Arab Economic Integration Department at the Arab League, which commenced on Wednesday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League.
Majed Al Suwaidi, Head of Policies and Procedures Department at the Federal Customs Authority, represented the UAE delegation.
 
The two-day meeting, discussed a set of important issues, foremost of which was a draft about unified Arab Customs Procedures.
 
The meeting also discussed a proposal submitted by the Kingdom of Morocco on the exchange of experience among Arab countries in the field of free zone management in the light of the recommendation referred by the meeting of Directors-General of Customs in order to benefit from the proposals contained in the Moroccan paper.