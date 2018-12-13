88,000 citizens registered at Abu Dhabi Retirement Pensions and Benefits Fund

The number of insured people registered at the fund is expected to increase by 2022 to 102,375, who come from various work sectors, according to the results of studies conducted periodically by the fund.

The fund made this statement during a meeting that was held yesterday by its board of directors, at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, which was chaired by Riyad Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and attended by Khalaf Abdulla Rahma Al Hammadi, Director-General of the Fund.

The meeting reviewed the strategic plans of the fund’s departments, as well as the strategic and operational projects that will be implemented next year while the board approved the fund’s new budget for the 2019 financial year.

The board also reviewed the statistics for the third quarter of the current year, which clarified that the number of living retired people registered at the fund reached 7,337, or 68 percent of the total number while the number of deceased retired people reached 3,393 deceased or 32 percent.

The results pointed out that 47 percent of those who are retired have completed their years of service, 34 percent have reached retirement age, and 6 percent are deceased while retirements due to medical reasons make up 1 percent.