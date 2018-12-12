Expo Centre Sharjah seeks to enhance the presence of Kenyan institutions in its events

These discussions were held during the centre’s participation in the trade mission to Kenya that was organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which is being represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Center that falls under its umbrella, as part of its African tour. The trade mission aims to develop trade and industrial relations between Sharjah and Kenya, as well as review the investment opportunities between the two sides.

During its participation in the trade mission that was held during December 9-11, the centre’s delegation, headed by Sultan Shattaf, Director of Business Development and Marketing at Expo Centre Sharjah, reviewed prospects of cooperation and the possibility of exchanging expertise and the best practices in the exhibitions industry between the centre and the bodies responsible for the exhibitions sector in Kenya. The delegation was able to meet with a number of Kenyan officials.

Sultan Shattaf, Director of Business Development and Marketing at Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the centre’s participation in the trade mission organised by the Sharjah Chamber aimed to showcase the emirate’s vital position in the regional and global exhibition arena, and its unique features in this field, which comes as a translation to the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to enhance the emirate’s status in the global exhibitions and business tourism arena.

Shattaf added that the centre’s efforts during the visit were focused on highlighting the importance of Expo Centre Sharjah and its strategic location, as well as to promote the economic and tourist events that are organised and hosted by the centre throughout the year. He encouraged the Kenyan business community to participate in the events of the 15th edition of SteelFab, the region’s premier metal working event, which is scheduled to be held during January 14-17 and will be the first major economic event hosted and organised by the centre during the new year.

Shattaf highlighted the importance of Expo Centre Sharjah to the Kenyan companies that are looking to enhance their presence in the UAE and the Middle East. He pointed out that the meetings with the Kenyan officials were positive, where they expressed interest in cooperating with Expo Centre Sharjah and in taking advantage of the facilities and services it offers to exhibitors.