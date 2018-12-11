Sustainable FDI investing routes highlighted at Sharjah FDI Forum 2018

Titled, “Sustainability beyond CSR: The future of impact investment, community integration, and value creation. What is the role of the Sustainable Development Goals and the impact on Foreign Direct Investment,” the session was loaded with insights into ethical business practices.

The panel included: Harald Zulauf, CEO of mc Group communication agency and former advisor to Minister of Defense, Germany; Mohamed Ali Hilal Al Hazami, Board Member of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Deputy Chairman of the Emirates Association for Franchise Development; Dina Mustafa, Head of Sustainability Operations at Expo 2020 Dubai; Wissam Kadi, Global Director of SAP Next-Gen Labs & UN SDG Advocate; Priya Sarma, Corporate Communications Manager, Unilever MENA; and Malik Al Madani, Director of Strategy and Futures Department and Chief Innovation Officer, Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, UAE.

“There is a growing realization in the world that companies are an integral part of community. In Unilever, we see growth in terms of social impact. In several parts of the world, basic needs aren’t even met like supply of drinking water and toilets. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) can be viewed as great business opportunities to drive impact and propel growth,” elucidated Priya Sarma.

But the most important factor is the bottom line. Most CSR activities can only be undertaken when companies are making good profits. Hence, a functional business is required to further CSR activities, explained Harald Zulauf. He further explored that CSR can be used as an advertising and marketing tool, as customers and employees wants to be associated with good values.

“Employees want to be proud of their company. If companies engage in wrong-doings, the negative impact wouldn’t just be in terms of press coverage but as well as loss of human resources,” added Wissam Kadi, “If you look into creating the core values of your company in terms of SDGs, you gain a competitive edge in the sector.”

Nations can use CSR tools to accentuate FDI growth as well. Mohamed Ali Hilal Al Hazami stated that we need to support people with big ideas who can drive sustainable improvements. Employees and customers engage with products and services when there’s purpose attached to it.

Dina Mustafa shared, “At Expo 2020, SDGs are integrated into everything we do. Doing ‘good’ isn’t an option, it’s a necessity.” Malik Al Madani added that it’s not only the government that should be responsible, “We work with partners from private and public sector as well youth councils to address SDGs and drive change.”

The session concluded with Q&A’s from the audience and before the curtains dropped on Sharjah FDI Forum 2018, Andrew Rippon, Program Director of Babelchain, introduced the reinvention of real-estate to the audience.

Babelchain tokenized real estate which enables it to be marketed to new money, over a wider geographical reach, faster and with greater diversification, while lowering the barrier to entry. The project is built on Blockchain technology and goes through an extensive internal and external due diligence process.

As the day drew to an end, CNBC Arabia, the strategic partner of Sharjah FDI Forum, concluded the two-day event by thanking speakers and listeners.