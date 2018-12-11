Sharjah FDI Forum: Changing investor mindset and using technology to implement VAT

The session on VAT focused on the link between taxation and foreign direct investments and the challenges of the UAE governments to create a tax regime that attracts investors on the one hand and on the other hand increase revenues.

The session was geared towards understanding if the economic development of any country represented in consumption (measured in VAT income for the country) and production (measured in the change in Corporate Income Tax) would create an increase in Foreign Direct Investments.

The process of openness to trade where governments are struggling to gain a competitive advantage in order to attract greater investment in their territory, experts reiterated: “VAT definitely puts the UAE on an equal footing and shoulder to shoulder with a lot of developed economies”, said Anuj R Kapoor, KPMG Lower Gulf Ltd Co-lead M&A and International Tax Advisory Services. He further added, “It’s about economic stability and economic certainty and about economic diversification”.

Further talking about the impediments that are experienced during its implementation along with technology as its accomplice, Anuj said, “Overcoming short term challenges and to strategies for long term hurdles is key to everything, but people are at the center of everything. People have to be ready for the change, to embrace the change and be ready to apply technology, using technology to get on the positive side of the economy. From an international perspective the idea is based on governance, transformation and transparency. That’s where technology can be very important.”

Speaking at the event was also James George, Euromonitor Consultant who said, “Mapping out taxes in business processes, in transactions is key, extremely important to identify when transactions are done, and the technology infrastructure is built on business processes. How does the transaction get mapped across the block chain?”

The panelists agreed that the UAE has one of the cheapest VAT rates globally. The global average of VAT or similar tax is around 19 per cent. Sharjah is a prime destination for investment in health and clean energy sectors

During a session titled ‘Strengths and advantages of investing in Sharjah: What makes it an ideal business hub’, Sharjah government officials highlighted the thriving investment climate in the emirate, noting great opportunities in the health and environment sectors.

His Excellency Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Muhairi, Director of Sharjah Health Authority, said they are working on making the emirate a preferred destination for health tourism sector, and have conducted studies showing investment opportunities in the emirate with emphasis on physical and rehabilitation therapy, cancer, cardiovascular sectors.

Similarly, Fahad Shehail, group chief of staff at Bee'ah, said the emirate is primed for investment in clean energy. “Clean energy provides a huge and promising market for investment in the emirate. The company has conducted numerous important studies in the field of recycling and converting to clean energy. Investors can review them and utilize them to formulate sustainable investment opportunity for them.

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, said the emirate is working around the clock to facilitate and enhance the investment opportunities in the emirate. “The FDI outlook in Sharjah is bright amidst turmoil globally. Here in Sharjah, we provide a stable investment climate and advanced infrastructure to make sure businesses thrive locally and gain access to neighboring and international markets from the heart of Sharjah.”

Careem’s Samir Satchu on the future of mobility

Discussing on the sidelines was also another presentation on the ‘Future of Mobility’. Talking about intelligent transport systems, sustainable mobility, ease of payments and connectivity was Careem’s Samir Satchu who highlighted the vision of transportation network companies saying, “our vision is to simplify people’s lives, if you don’t simplify people’s lives you are not achieving an impact”. Striving to collaborate with governments across the GCC their aim is also to provide deliverables not only in terms of riding people from one place to another but also using technology to fill gaps that can partner with the state to deliver government services as well.