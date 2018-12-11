Air Arabia launches inaugural flight to Prague Vaclav Havel Airport

The flight departed Sharjah International Airport, SHJ, at 07:35 hours and landed in Prague Vaclav Havel Airport on Tuesday 11th December at 11:20 hours local time.

The 6 hour 50-minute flight operates five times a week, every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. On Tuesdays and Sundays, the departing flight leaves Sharjah at 07:35 hours and arrives in Prague at 11:20 hours local time; the return flight departs Prague at 12:00 and arrives in Sharjah the following morning at 21:00 hours. On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the departing flight leaves Sharjah at 15:35 hours and arrives in Prague at 19:20 hours local time; the return flight departs Prague at 21:05 and arrives in Sharjah the following morning at 06:05 hours.

Air Arabia, currently operates flights to more than 150 routes across the globe from four hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa.