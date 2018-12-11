Mohamed Ahmed Amin: 30% of UAE’s total industry is in Sharjah

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin has also underscored the SCCI’s essential role in the private sector, stressing that there are more than 70,000 various business, industry and professional licenses, 3000 factories." He added that 30% of the total industry of the UAE is in Sharjah.

He has further added that the "Sharjah FDI Forum 2018" attracts various foreign investments to the UAE in general, and Sharjah in particular, concluding the emirate of Sharjah has a lot of attractive factors in various fields.