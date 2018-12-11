Mohamed Ahmed Amin: 30% of UAE’s total industry is in Sharjah

  • Tuesday 11, December 2018 in 5:11 PM
Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of inauguration the "Sharjah FDI Forum 2018", which is organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Economies’, His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has highlighted the importance of the SCCI’s participation as a sponsor, stressing on the SCCI’s significant role in enhancing the local investments in the emirate.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin has also underscored the SCCI’s essential role in the private sector, stressing that there are more than 70,000 various business, industry and professional licenses, 3000 factories." He added that  30% of the total industry of the UAE is in Sharjah.
 
He has further added that the "Sharjah FDI Forum 2018" attracts various foreign investments to the UAE in general, and Sharjah in particular, concluding the emirate of Sharjah has a lot of attractive factors in various fields.   