Stefan Hickmott: “Sharjah FDI Forum 2018” is a tremendous event

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Stefan Hickmott has expressed his delight to be one of the panelist in this Forum, adding that several topics, including Artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital disruption were discussed during the panels.

Sharjah FDI Forum 2018 discusses various topics on investment opportunities in Sharjah, the UAE and the rest of the MENA region.

Lauding this year’s participation, Stefan Hickmott wished to join this fantastic event next year to share more educational ideas with various participants.