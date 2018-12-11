Stefan Hickmott: “Sharjah FDI Forum 2018” is a tremendous event

Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of inauguration the "Sharjah FDI Forum 2018", which is organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Economies’, Stefan Hickmott, Founder and CEO at Evarei and the Evareium Investment Fund, has stressed that the Forum is a tremendous event, expressing his pleasure to attend it this year.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Stefan Hickmott has expressed his delight to be one of the panelist in this Forum, adding that several topics, including Artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital disruption were discussed during the panels. 
 
Sharjah FDI Forum 2018 discusses various topics on investment opportunities in Sharjah, the UAE and the rest of the MENA region. 
 
Lauding this year’s participation, Stefan Hickmott wished to join this fantastic event next year to share more educational ideas with various participants.  