Dr. Abdelaziz Al Mheiri: Sharjah FDI Forum 2018 promotes health care investments

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed bin Butti Al Mheiri said, “Our vision is to establish Sharjah Healthcare City as the most preferred health care destination in the region, which include all kinds of investments, hospitals, clinics, logistics area, medical equipment, pharmaceutical kind of investment that are available in the Sharjah Healthcare City.”

Commenting on their participation in the event, Dr. Abdelaziz Al Mheiri said that Sharjah Health Authority has participated in the “Sharjah FDI Forum 2018” to promote Sharjah health care investments by providing the opportunities available in Sharjah regarding the investment in the health care.

He has further concluded, “It is very well known Sharjah solid foundation in the areas of economy, tourism, and education, and now comes to the health care sector.”