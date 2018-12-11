Sharjah finance Department cooperate with Sharjah Islamic Bank to facilitate payment services

The signing ceremony at the headquarters of the central finance Department between His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh, General Director of the central finance Department, His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank, in the presence of a number of officials and senior officials from both sides.

The Convention covers the continued cooperation between the Department and the Bank to ensure the regularity of service operations in all banking channels, including telephone and Internet services available and ATMs and smart applications, charging the account through cheques and direct payment from a bank account.

His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh said "Sharjah Finance Department provides high-quality services to meet the needs of customers to achieve their aspirations, and constantly seeks to simplify and facilitate payment services and government transactions, this important agreement with Sharjah Islamic Bank is towards achieving these goals and provides a modern mechanism for the customers to conduct transactions in a safe and secure manner”.

For his part, His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah said “Our partnership with Sharjah Finance Department is a key driver for increasing customer satisfaction with the services provided by SFD achieved through cooperation between Government and private sectors in the Emirate of Sharjah. Sharjah Islamic bank continues to invest in leveraging modern and secure technology in providing a wide breadth of banking financial services for the Government of Sharjah and the corporate world”.

Through this agreement, Sharjah Islamic bank shall accept Tahseel payments through cash counters as well as cheques and also across banking channels such as IVR, Internet banking and ATM’s.