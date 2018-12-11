Khalid Al Midfa highlights Shams’ distinguished role

  • Tuesday 11, December 2018 in 1:36 PM
Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of inauguration the "Sharjah FDI Forum 2018", which is organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Economies’, His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams) has highlighted the role of the Sharjah Media City (Shams) which is a free zone authority that has established to receive inquiries regarding the establishment of companies in the media creativity and businesses.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa has also underscored Shams’ role in elevating the knowledge of the entrepreneurs and the small and medium businesses in terms of media and creativity.
 
He added, “In this matter we have succeeded in having more than 600 trainees in our different courses, specifically about media, creativity, digital media and marketing  and in all sort of knowledge related to media and creativity.”
 
He continues, “We are providing through our digital platform this possibility and we target to finish and issue the licenses for companies in very short period of time, as well as we are providing through concierge services different possibilities that make sure the business owners are doing their business the proper way and ensure that their job done in a shorter period of time.”  