Khalid Al Midfa highlights Shams’ distinguished role

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa has also underscored Shams’ role in elevating the knowledge of the entrepreneurs and the small and medium businesses in terms of media and creativity.

He added, “In this matter we have succeeded in having more than 600 trainees in our different courses, specifically about media, creativity, digital media and marketing and in all sort of knowledge related to media and creativity.”

He continues, “We are providing through our digital platform this possibility and we target to finish and issue the licenses for companies in very short period of time, as well as we are providing through concierge services different possibilities that make sure the business owners are doing their business the proper way and ensure that their job done in a shorter period of time.”