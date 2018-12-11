Yellow vest' protests to cut Q4 growth: Bank of France

"Services activity has slowed under the impact of the movement. Transport, the restaurant and auto repair sectors have gone backwards," the French central bank said in its latest company survey.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire had warned Sunday that the protests sweeping France were a "catastrophe."

"It's a catastrophe for commerce, it's a catastrophe for our economy," Le Maire told reporters as he visited shops in Paris hit by looting during anti-government riots a day earlier.

The Bank of France's latest estimate for the three months to December is well short of the 0.8 percent that would be needed to meet the government's 2018 growth target of 1.7 percent.

The French economy expanded 0.4 percent in the third quarter and 0.2 percent in both the first and second, according to official statistics.