Al Mansouri: Foreigners are allowed to invest more than 49%

Commenting on the FDI law of 2018, in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Sultan Al Mansouri, said that the Forum focuses on attracting a various sectors foreign investment from around the Emirates.

His Excellency Al Mansouri, pointed out that the attracted diversities are renewable energy, transport and distribution, advanced industries, tourism sector and others.

Al Mansoori has concluded that the new law of the foreign investors allows them to invest more than 49% in the United Arab Emirates.