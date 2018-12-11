Al Mansouri: Foreigners are allowed to invest more than 49%

  • Tuesday 11, December 2018 in 10:31 AM
Sharjah24: On the sidelines of inauguration the "Sharjah FDI Forum 2018", which is organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Economies’, His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, UAE Minister of Economy, praised the presence of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
Commenting on the FDI law of 2018, in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Sultan Al Mansouri, said that the Forum focuses on attracting a various sectors foreign investment from around the Emirates.
 
His Excellency Al Mansouri, pointed out that the attracted diversities are renewable energy, transport and distribution, advanced industries, tourism sector and others.
 
Al Mansoori has concluded that the new law of the foreign investors allows them to invest more than 49% in the United Arab Emirates.