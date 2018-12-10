2018 was a table-turner year for 5G Technology in the UAE

A panel discussion titled ‘The Race for 5G: Is the Infrastructure and Supporting Networks Equipped for 5G?’ heard from Dr Hichem Maya, Head of Industry Digital Transformation and Value Engineering, SAP; Adel Belcaid, Senior Principal with A.T. Kearney CMT practice, Advisor for corporations, regulators and government agencies in telecommunications; Henrik Von Scheel, originator of the "4th Industrial Revolution" (Industry 4.0), mastermind of the German Digital Revolution (European Digital Agenda), Board Member OECD National Competitive Council; and Juan Jose de la Torre, Partner & Digital Transformation Leader, IBM.

The speakers highlighted the different aspects of transformation in the 5G spectrum, stressing on the importance of strengthening the existing telecommunications infrastructure. "Most countries need the infrastructure to support this transformation; a basic example is the use of fibre cables to support the 5G network. If that isn’t adopted by countries across the board; 5G is just a marketing gimmick," remarked Von Scheel.

Belcaid offered a numerical overview of the current global data demand, saying: "Global telecommunication operators are constantly trying to catch up with consumer demand for data. There are roughly 5 billion mobile users, and to estimates, each user would have a 20GB data consumption demand by 2020. After multiplying the two figures, the IT world is running out of terminologies to qualify the foreseeable data consumption. We are talking about 40 billion TB, and soon we will run out of Greek words to describe this surge in demand."

He observed that the challenge is making business sense and earning a profit out of data supply to the end consumer, because most telecom companies end up spending 60 percent of their financial resources to make data available to their customers, but the revenue earned is not as much. "Despite high demand, the cost to modernise services isn’t something the end consumer is willing to bear."