Professor Dr.huggy Rao: Sharjah FDI Forum 2018 brings very diverse decision makers together

Commenting on his participation, Professor Dr.huggy Rao said that the Forum makes it easier for us to care about the theme of the green economy and the renewable economy.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Professor Dr.huggy Rao continued that the Forum is a great way to share ideas, mistakes, and experiences, allowing us to dare to imagine things and to dare to try out new things.

He concluded saying, “For me, its all the more pleasure because I used to collect stamps from Sharjah when I was a little boy, and now I’m here and I can see all of this happening.”