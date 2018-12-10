ESMA to develop the legislation of the food and beverage industry

ESMA has signed a memorandum of understanding, Monday, with the group of food and beverage manufacturers, represented by the 575-member, which is manages investments worth 39.5 billion dirhams.

In parallel, ESMA has organised a discussion to about 40 leading manufacturers, suppliers and traders, touched to cooperate and coordinate them in developing standards related to food products. Among regulators, regulators and producers.

The discussion was to ensure the best practices, based on the latest scientific research and their harmonisation with the environment of international legislation in the UAE.

National legislation

The MOU is to ensure the continuous modernisation of national legislation, which promotes domestic manufacturing, promotes export movement, and supports the national economy, among the best global practices. Said by H.E Abdulla Al Maeeni, Director General of ESMA.

The (MOU) is for coordination and exchange of information on the sidelines of the SIAL Middle East exhibition held in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by the Emirates authority for Standardisation and Metrology Director General His Excellency Abdulla Al Maeeni, and Mr. Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

His Excellency Abdullah Al Maeeni, said that ESMA seeks to develop the opportunities of the food industry sector and facilitate the flow of import and export movement in order to facilitate the movement of goods and food commodities and serve the diversification of the national economy.

The UAE regulations are guarantee the protection of consumer and merchant rights alike. He added.

Private sector in the UAE is a key pillar in the economic competitiveness of the UAE and a key partner in the formulation of technical regulations, legislation, in a manner that contributes to building a prosperous economy in which multiple sectors enjoy high competitive capabilities. And our non-oil economic sectors, most notably production and manufacturing, are playing an important role in the UAE's economic diversification. Al Maeeni said.

He pointed out that the continuous modernisation of technical regulations will support the UAE’s sustainable development process and raise the quality of the products traded in our markets in line with the Authority's strategy 2017-2021.

AED 39.5 billion

His Excellency Al Maeeni, said that the group of food and beverage manufacturers comprises 575 members of the UAE's producers, suppliers and traders, while the Group's investments amount to 39.5 billion dirhams.

While the Authority seeks to support and strengthen the national industry. National importance, as well as the development of standards for food and products in a manner that distinguishes national products when competing locally and externally.

During the workshop, H.E Al Maeeni, reviewed the most prominent programs and services provided by ESMA in this regard, stressing that adherence to these specifications and technical regulations provides the national producers with good business opportunities and reduces the chances of entering competing products that do not meet the UAE specifications.

During the discussion session, HE listened to the proposals of producers and suppliers in the food and beverage industry, and discussed the best ways of coordination and cooperation.