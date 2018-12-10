Marwan Al Sarkal: Sharjah FDI Forum 2018 showcases Sharjah to the world

Commenting on the country's economic diversification, In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal said that during the Forum, which is organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Economies’, the attendees will discuss the future economy of the United Arab Emirates after oil.

His Excellency Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal has further stressed that this Forum represents a platform that showcases Sharjah to the world, and showcases the role of the private and public sectorsand the role of foreign direct investment.