Marwan Al Sarkal: Sharjah FDI Forum 2018 showcases Sharjah to the world

  • Monday 10, December 2018 in 3:01 PM
Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of inauguration the "Sharjah FDI Forum 2018", His Excellency Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has highlighted the importance of the Forum in showcasing the latest developments in foreign direct investment, stressing that this Forum represents a platform that showcases Sharjah to the world.
Commenting on the country's economic diversification, In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal said that during the Forum, which is organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Economies’, the attendees will discuss the future economy of the United Arab Emirates after oil.  
 
His Excellency Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal has further stressed that this Forum represents a platform that showcases Sharjah to the world, and showcases the role of the private and public sectorsand the role of foreign direct investment.