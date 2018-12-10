Mohamed Al Musharrekh lauds participation of Sharjah FDI Forum 2018

Commenting on the commercial event, In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh has lauded the inauguration of the fourth edition of the region’s leading FDI event, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, UAE Minister of Economy.

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh has added that the Sharjah FDI Forum 2018 highlights the role of youth in shaping the future economies.

Al Musharrkh has further concluded that the Forum’s panels focus on the future of chambers of commerce and the direct investment.