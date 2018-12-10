ADX lists $300 million Sukuk for General Holding Corporation SENAAT

The sukuk was raised at a profit rate of 4.76% with a 7-year tenure, backed by an Obligor Rating of A3 (stable) by Moody’s and A (stable) by Fitch issued last week. The issuance, listed on ADX under the code XSSENAAT1225, witnessed exceptional demand from over 180 local and global investors, exceeding the coverage ratio by almost 10 folds.

Khaleefa Al Mansouri, Acting Chief Executive of ADX, Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of SENAAT, alongside senior management of the corporation attended the bell ringing ceremony of the dual listing with London Stock Exchange.

Stressing the significance of the new listing, Al Mansouri said, "This listing reaffirms ADX’s position as a leading market in the region and as a preferred destination for listings, thanks to the confidence it provides. The market is capable of listing fixed-income securities and adopts an advanced system of settlement and clearing. ADX also has an outstanding infrastructure for listing diversified securities, giving investors the opportunity to invest their savings in a legal environment that adheres to global best practices in disclosure, transparency and provides a stable economic and regulatory environment."