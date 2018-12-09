Deaifis: AED 53 million worth of commercial traffic between Sharjah and Azerbaijan

Deaifis confirmed in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” that the trade movement between the UAE (the Emirate of Sharjah), in particular, and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the total value of exports and re-exports of goods and items to Azerbaijan amounted to AED 53 Million until the end of November of this year, according to the certificates issued by the Department of Services Members of the Chamber.

Board Member of SCCI that these indicators help to strengthen the relationship and partnership frameworks between the Emirate of Sharjah and the Republic of Azerbaijan.