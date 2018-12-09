Ministry of Economy organises UAE-Finland Business Forum in Helsinki

Noura Mohammed Juma, UAE Ambassador to Finland, and a number of officials from the Ministry of Economy, representatives of the federal and local departments participated in the event, which was held in cooperation with the 'Team Finland'. Investment and partnership opportunities in the innovation, start-up companies and entrepreneurship fields between the UAE and Finland came under discussion.

The forum also reviewed the steps taken by the two countries to enhance their capabilities in these promising areas. There were a number of specialised sessions to review the ecosystem of innovation in Finland, digital transformation, ICT, and the O-ring theory of economic development, with a review of the success stories of innovative startups.

A number of Emirati innovators shared their experiences and highlighted opportunities and challenges.

The UAE Ambassador to Finland, said that exchange of visits between the officials of two countries will certainly contribute to developing channels of communication and providing ways to explore opportunities in the common interests fields, and will enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.