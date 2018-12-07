Cross-border railway in south China witnesses growth of foreign trade

At the Pingxiang Rail Station bordering Vietnam, freight trains carrying commodities from Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar enter every day to send fruits and many other products to Chinese customers.

Chinese goods are also being transported every day to southeast Asian countries though the port.

Zhong Xiaohong, a Chinese-Vietnamese translator at the station, said as the freight volume grows, he is busier working with Vietnamese businessmen.

China is currently building a special rail port for fruit import in Pingxiang Station. A new train for cold chain containers is also being designed at the station to transport commodities between China, southeast Asia and Europe.