The Pearl Initiative’s highlights benefits of corporate governance to the regional youth

Since inception in 2016, the four-pillar Business Pledge has gathered over 180 signatories that committed to helping advance corporate governance and sustainability practices in the Gulf region.

A more inclusive workplace

Kickstarting the 2018 Business Pledge discussions, luxury retailer Chalhoub Group hosted students from the American University of Sharjah at its Dubai offices to shed light on one of the Business Pledge’s pillars, ‘A more inclusive workplace’, by explaining how its gender-inclusive policies help enhance its competitiveness and performance.

Also, in the United Arab Emirates, port operator Gulftainer conducted a session for Amity University students on its ‘Positive Pulse’ workplace wellness programme, which has enabled them to raise productivity and happiness across their workforce.

In Jeddah, pharmaceutical company Tamer Group illustrated its efforts to promote workplace wellness and employees’ empowerment in line with its pledge to ‘A more inclusive workplace’ pillar to Effat University students.

Setting targets for sustainable and responsible growth

Having pledged to the ‘Setting Targets for Sustainable and Responsible Growth’ pillar of the Pearl Initiative’s Business Pledge, the UAE-based bank Emirates NBD emphasised practical ways for businesses to gain sustainability to the students of the American University of Sharjah.

In Bahrain, professional services firm KPMG explored the same theme with Ahlia University students through highlighting its Jassim Fakhro Fund, which offers financial, technical, and other professional education opportunities to Bahraini youth.

Promoting integrity

Committed to the ‘Promoting Integrity’ pillar of the Business Pledge, the diversified Nesma Holding in Jeddah described its code of conduct and ongoing Business Ethics training, among other efforts aimed to uphold its high ethical standards to the students of Effat University.

Carla Koffel, Executive Director of the Pearl Initiative, said: “The Pearl Initiative is consistently initiating efforts to include more organisations to take the Business Pledge to further facilitate discussions on the topic of corporate responsibility and sustainability between business leaders and university students in the region.”