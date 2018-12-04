SCCI looks to strengthen economic relations with an Italian delegation

The meeting, which was recently held at the chamber’s headquarters, was attended by His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI; Pietro Sala, Director of Institutional Affairs and External and International Relations at Assolombarda; and Alessandra Salina Amorini, Head of International Relations and Expo Dubai 2020 at Assolombarda. The meeting was also attended by Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at the SCCI; and Omar Ali Saleh, Director of the Department of International Relations at the SCCI.

The two sides discussed a number of issues that are of common interest to both sides, including the prospect of organizing joint events in the future that can help contribute in developing cooperation between Sharjah and Assolombarda, and to enhance awareness on the services offered by each side to its members. These events include the possibility of organising a trade delegation from Sharjah to Lombardy, in addition to the prospect of holding an educational seminar in Sharjah that reviews the investment opportunities in the Italian region, and the possibility of organizing a "Milan Day in Sharjah" that highlights the most important sectors in the region.

His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI, highlighted the chamber’s interest in finding a common platform to develop economic relations between Sharjah and the Italian region, and to exchange information and expertise between the two sides. He also stressed the importance of encouraging the companies from the private sectors of both Sharjah and Italy to participate in the economic exhibitions and events held by both sides.

Pietro Sala, Director of Institutional Affairs and External and International Relations at Assolombarda, called on Sharjah’s private sector to invest in the Region of Lombardy, which is considered one of the 10 best global economic centres, and to take advantage of the promising investment and trade opportunities that are available in the region, especially in the sectors of energy, tourism, logistics and technology. He pointed out that his country is considered a gateway for foreign companies looking to gain access to European markets.

The meeting focused on enhancing trade and industrial cooperation between the business communities in both Sharjah and Lombardy, especially in the healthcare sector which is considered an advanced sector in Italy, and in other fields such as education, innovation and sustainable development.

The region of Lombardy, along with its capital of Milan, is considered the largest Italian region in terms of population, where it contains around one-sixth of Italy’s population. About a fifth of Italy's GDP is also produced in the region, making it the most populous and richest region in the country and one of the richest regions in Europe.