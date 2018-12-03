Trump says China has agreed to cut tariffs on U.S.-made autos

A day after he and Chinese President Xi Jinping called a 90-day cease-fire in their trade war to allow time for negotiations, Trump said on Twitter: "China has agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars coming into China from the U.S. Currently the tariff is 40%."

Trump's tweet did not specify a new level for the Chinese tariffs. The White House and U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) office did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Sunday.

After a 2-1/2 hour dinner with Xi on Saturday in Buenos Aires, Trump agreed to postpone an increase in the tariff rate on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent scheduled for Jan. 1, while China agreed to resume purchases of some U.S. farm and energy commodities.

The two sides also agreed to negotiate over the next 90 days over "structural changes" to China's policies on technology transfers, intellectual property protection, non-tariff barriers, cyber intrusions and cyber theft, services and agriculture.

Major U.S. automakers said they were unaware of the lower tariffs on exports to China. The automakers have a previously scheduled meeting with USTR on Monday, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.