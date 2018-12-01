Sharjah FDI Forum analyses dimensions of corporate social responsibility

Answers to those questions and much more will be addressed at the fourth edition of Sharjah FDI Forum, which kick-starts on December 10, 2018, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah.

Organised under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Economies’, the forum will be addressing key Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) practices across two separate panel sessions; one titled “The Future of Chambers of Commerce”, scheduled to take place on the first day of the forum; the second titled “Sustainability beyond CSR” scheduled to take place on the second day of the forum.

Global trends designed at linking responsibility to sustainable development goals

In view of the unprecedented awareness on the critical role of CSR, the future of many companies depends largely on the extent of commitment to the implementation of CSR.

The concept of CSR has gained momentum in our region and 306 corporates signed off on the UE Global Compact. Even though this number represents only 4% of the overall number of corporates that signed the compact, it is still a remarkable improvement compared to 2003 when only three companies signed.

Emiratis leading full-fledged developments

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO, Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah,) said: “When it comes to CSR, the UAE ranks as one of the top philanthropic nations according to the ‘CAF World Giving Index.’ The country transformed CSR from charitable contributions to a full-fledged development initiatives on a national level, including the ‘National Strategy for the Year of Giving 2017,’ under the supervision of the Ministry of Economy.”

Additionally, the UAE government launched a national CSR index, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Economy, to monitor corporates’ CSR commitment. Furthermore, the 2015 corporate regulation came into force which allows public shareholding companies to contribute through CSR what is equivalent to 2% of their net profit.

CSR as a Solution





According to global researches, the concept of social responsibility is the result of many challenges faced by companies, including rapid technological advances which compelled companies to develop their products as well as their employees’ skills. In view of the transition from manufacturing to knowledge-based economy, there is an increasing human capital interest.

In addition to challenges, governments from around the world are applying pressure on companies through issuing legislations and regulations to protect consumers, workers, and the environment. To maintain market presence and improve competitive advantages, the business community is bound to improve their efforts and build closer strategic relations with consumers, employees, business partners, environment-protection advocates, local communities and investors.