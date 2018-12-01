Deutsche Bank offices raided in money-laundering probe

A total of 170 officers from the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office, the Criminal Bureau of Investigation (BKA), the tax fraud office and the federal police searched the head office of Germany's largest lender in Frankfurt, among other properties, on Thursday morning.

A total of six properties were searched in Frankfurt, Eschborn and Gross-Umstadt, the public prosecutor said.

It is suspected that bank employees helped customers to set up offshore firms in tax havens.

The prosecutor suspects further that proceeds from criminal activity were transferred into Deutsche Bank accounts without the bank flagging the transactions as potential money-laundering cases.