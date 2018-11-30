G20 summit kicks off in Argentina

Argentinian President Mauricio Macri presided over the opening, stressing the need for candid discussions and expressing hope the sides can reach consensus in the face of rapid global economic and social changes. U.S. President Donald Trump is also attending.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was warmly received by leaders, including a friendly handshake and smiles with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the parties were gathering around their main conference dais.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be arriving later in the day after her plane had technical problems.

Trade remains a key focus. Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, are due to have an important dinner on Saturday, with hopes that the world's two largest economies can enact a ceasefire in their trade war, which could have ripple effects globally.