Dollar down but stocks up in Asia on Fed hopes, focus on Trump-Xi

  • Thursday 29, November 2018 in 11:35 AM
Sharjah24 – AFP: The dollar extended losses in Asia while equities rallied after the head of the Federal Reserve hinted at a softer pace of interest rate hikes, though investors remain wary about the weekend's crunch trade talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.
US markets were sent soaring Wednesday after Fed chief Jerome Powell said borrowing costs were still historically low but only "just below" the neutral level, a rate that neither stimulates nor restrains the economy.
 
While the central bank is widely expected to lift rates, his comment was a far cry from his characterisation last month of them being "a long way from neutral".
 
The fear of higher US interest rates fuelled by a surging economy  has been a key driver of a global equity sell-off over the past few months, while the dollar has soared as traders put cash into the US looking for better, safer returns.
 
Observers said the remarks provided some much-needed cheer ahead of the festive period.