FNC Financial Affairs Committee approves report on draft law linking general budget for 2019 fiscal year

It approved the report during its meeting on Wednesday at the headquarters of the FNC General Secretariat in Dubai, chaired by Majid Hamad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Committee.

The committee’s members included Salem Abdullah Al Shamsi, Committee Moderator, Dr. Saeed Abdullah Al Muttawa, Saeed Omair Yousef Al Muhairi, Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Ahmed Yousef Al Nuaimi and Marwan Ahmed bin Gheleita.

Majid Al Shamsi said that the committee added several amendments to the law draft, which will be submitted to the FNC for discussion during its next session.

He added that the committee also discussed its report on competitiveness and statistics, which will be sent to the FNC for its third session on 20th November, 2018. The committee also discussed and issued recommendations on the report, which will also be submitted to the FNC for discussion and approval, he further added.

Majid Al Shamsi highlighted the FNC’s keenness to discuss a range of issues related to implementing the objectives and initiatives included in the "Parliamentary Strategy Plan of the FNC 2016-2021," with the aim of achieving the best parliamentary performance, and in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership and its future vision and strategy to make citizens happy and lead in world competitiveness indexes.